A look at of 3 victims of Canada mosque shooting
The flag flies at half-mast on the Peace tower Monday Jan. 30, 2017 in Ottawa. It was announced Monday that the flag would fly at half-mast in memory of the victims of the Quebec City shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|11 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|Sun
|misbehaved
|6
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Sun
|The Best Seller
|33
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Jan 28
|coryorcard
|16
|FBI director Comey to address South By Southwes...
|Jan 28
|Le Jimbo
|6
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Jan 27
|HypedX
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC