5G spectrum squatting case ends in $100M FCC fine
The FCC has fined a company US$100 million for not using licenses to spectrum that is now considered promising for future 5G networks. Straight Path Spectrum agreed on Wednesday to pay the civil penalty, surrender most of its licenses, and sell the rest, among other conditions in a consent decree with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
