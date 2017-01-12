5G spectrum squatting case ends in $1...

5G spectrum squatting case ends in $100M FCC fine

Read more: ITworld

The FCC has fined a company US$100 million for not using licenses to spectrum that is now considered promising for future 5G networks. Straight Path Spectrum agreed on Wednesday to pay the civil penalty, surrender most of its licenses, and sell the rest, among other conditions in a consent decree with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

