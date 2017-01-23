5 reasons Celgene should buy Biogen -- Feuerstein
At a time when healthcare investors seem especially primed for big, transformative biotech M&A, a deal in which Celgene acquires Biogen would be smart, profitable, opportunistic and certainly attention grabbing. Now, I have no secret knowledge of an imminent deal between Celgene and Biogen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|2 hr
|barry
|4
|Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|News Channel
|16
|Cast/ADI/Forged Grinding Ball, Grinding Ball fo...
|16 hr
|caststeel
|2
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|16 hr
|caststeel
|2
|The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|7
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Sun
|hacker here
|41
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Jan 20
|randal85
|14
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC