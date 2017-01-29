2 Silicon Valley is debating how far to go to fight Donald Trump's executive order

As news about President Trump's temporary ban on immigrants and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries filtered through Silicon Valley on Saturday, tech leaders from firms such as Apple and Tesla began condemning the move. But in anguished phone calls, late-night text messages and A emails over the weekend, Silicon Valley executives were struggling to figure out whether they would - or should - take bigger and more coordinated actions to condemn the executive order, which also suspended the nation's refuA gee program, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the conversations were private.

