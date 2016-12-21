VW Buys Mobile-Payment Provider PayBy...

VW Buys Mobile-Payment Provider PayByPhone for Parking Services

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Volkswagen AG bought North American parking-payment operator PayByPhone in the latest move by Europe's biggest carmaker to expand from manufacturing into mobility services. The purchase of Vancouver-based PayByPhone, which processed more than $250 million in transactions this year, will turn the German company's Volkswagen Financial Services unit into the leader in mobile payments for parking, the automaker said Wednesday in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference... 24 min Kasick of Pancakes 4
Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09) Tue Mscrystal88 4
News Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ... Tue Go Blue Forever 1
News Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer... Mon Mikey 2
News China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec... Mon Solarman 1
Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14) Dec 24 Jugg30 36
Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13) Dec 22 Don J 26
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC