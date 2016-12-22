US mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than 2 years
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates shot up this week to the highest levels in more than two years. Investors are bidding up rates because they believe the incoming Trump administration will drive inflation and economic growth higher with tax cuts and increased government spending.
