Uber ships self-driving cars to Arizona after failed San Francisco pilot
Self-driving Uber cars head to Arizona after the company was forced to remove them from San Francisco streets. Uber on Thursday announced plans to resume testing its self-driving cars in Arizona, one day after the California Department of Motor Vehicles forced the company to pull the cars from San Francisco streets.
