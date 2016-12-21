U.K. House Prices May Barely Rise as ...

U.K. House Prices May Barely Rise as Brexit Weighs on Economy

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.K. house prices may only eke out a modest gain next year as economic growth weakens and a pickup in inflation squeezes consumers, according to Halifax. The mortgage lender sees housing demand easing in 2017, partly as tax changes and stricter underwriting standards restrict buy-to-let investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09) 20 hr Mscrystal88 4
News Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ... Tue Go Blue Forever 1
News Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer... Mon Mikey 2
News China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec... Mon Solarman 1
Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14) Dec 24 Jugg30 36
Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13) Dec 22 Don J 26
Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ... Dec 21 Frank 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC