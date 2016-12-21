Super Mario Run No Longer Highest Gro...

Super Mario Run No Longer Highest Grossing App in Any Country

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

The title, released on Dec. 15 for Apple Inc. devices, was no longer the highest-grossing iOS app in any country as of Dec. 24, according to the latest data available from researcher App Annie. A week earlier, it was the most profitable app in 49 nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14) Sat Jugg30 36
Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13) Dec 22 Don J 26
Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ... Dec 21 Frank 2
Bitcoin passes the $800 mark Dec 21 openmind693 1
EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform... Dec 20 openmind693 1
News Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories N... Dec 19 Solarman 1
U.S. charges Platinum Partners founder, others ... Dec 19 openmind693 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC