South Korea pension fund head arrested in scandal probe

Wednesday Read more: BBC News

South Korea's pension fund head has been arrested in a probe into alleged corruption involving electronic firm Samsung and the country's president. Special prosecutors said they raided National Pension Service chairman Moon Hyung-pyo's home on Monday, before arresting him on Wednesday.

