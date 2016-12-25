Singer George Michael Dead at 53

Singer George Michael Dead at 53

George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53. Michael died at his home in Goring, England.

Chicago, IL

