SCA Enters Wound Care With $2.9 Billion Deal Ahead of Spin

Svenska Cellulosa AB will acquire BSN Medical for 2.74 billion euros as the Swedish maker of Velvet tissues expands into wound care and orthopedics ahead of a planned split from forestry products. The purchase of the dressings-and-bandage maker from private equity firm EQT Partners AB, to be funded through debt, is expected to generate annual synergies of 30 million euros within three years, the Stockholm-based company said in a statement on Monday.

