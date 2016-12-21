Russia Urges Libya Leadership Role for UN-Defying Military Chief
Russia threw its weight behind a powerful Libyan army commander, Khalifa Haftar, who's in conflict with the UN-backed government there, saying he must have a role in the leadership of the crisis-wracked state. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov criticized the United Nations' envoy to Libya for favoring other political forces in the North African country.
