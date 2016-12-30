Raging blaze burns a dozen storefronts; 3 firefighters hurt
A fire has raged through more than a dozen storefronts on a block in New York City, injuring three firefighters. The Fire Department of New York says about 180 firefighters were called to the blaze Friday night in the Kew Gardens neighborhood in Queens.
