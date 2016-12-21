Qualcomm Fined $853 Million by South ...

Qualcomm Fined $853 Million by South Korean Antitrust Agency

1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

South Korea's antitrust regulator slapped a record 1.03 trillion won fine on Qualcomm Inc. for violating antitrust laws, the latest in a string of government actions that threaten the U.S. chipmaker's most profitable business. The South Korean Fair Trade Commission said Wednesday that the company licensed its key patents only to mobile-phone makers and didn't properly negotiate the terms of its licenses.

