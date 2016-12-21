Prudential Whistle-Blower Rocks the Boat on Wells Fargo Scandal
Julie Broderick had 15 years of experience as a securities regulator and a propensity for speaking her mind before joining Prudential Financial Inc. as an investigative supervisor in 2012. When she sought this year to learn more about possible sales abuses by one of the insurer's business partners, she said, the message from her company was clear: "Don't rock the boat, don't speak up, toe the party line and your job will be safe."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Wed
|Frank
|2
|Bitcoin passes the $800 mark
|Dec 21
|openmind693
|1
|EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform...
|Dec 20
|openmind693
|1
|Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories N...
|Dec 19
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. charges Platinum Partners founder, others ...
|Dec 19
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC