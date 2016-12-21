Paschi Falls as Buyers Said to Balk, ...

Paschi Falls as Buyers Said to Balk, Making State Aid Likely

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Washington Post

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA will probably fail to lure sufficient demand for a 5 billion-euro capital raise, said people with knowledge of the matter, making a state rescue likely. No anchor investor has shown interest in the recapitalization so far, the Siena-based company said in a statement late Wednesday after a board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14) 4 hr Jugg30 36
Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13) Thu Don J 26
Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ... Wed Frank 2
Bitcoin passes the $800 mark Dec 21 openmind693 1
EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform... Dec 20 openmind693 1
News Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories N... Dec 19 Solarman 1
U.S. charges Platinum Partners founder, others ... Dec 19 openmind693 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC