Oil Extends Longest Run of Gains Since August Before OPEC Cuts
Oil extended the longest winning streak in more than four months before OPEC and other producing nations start reducing output to stabilize the market. Futures advanced 0.4 percent in New York, climbing for a seventh session.
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|2
|China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|Dec 24
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Dec 22
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Dec 21
|Frank
|2
|Bitcoin passes the $800 mark
|Dec 21
|openmind693
|1
|EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform...
|Dec 20
|openmind693
|1
