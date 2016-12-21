Nomura to Deepen Cost Cuts as CEO Seeks to Keep Ship Afloat
The code name chosen for Nomura Holdings Inc.'s latest cost-cutting drive indicates how strongly its chief executive sees the need for savings at Japan's largest brokerage. After slashing hundreds of overseas jobs since April, CEO Koji Nagai has unveiled his so-called "Waterline Project," which will attempt to combat waste and improve the cost-effectiveness of the bank's daily operations over the next three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|6 hr
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|9 hr
|TMOGroup
|1
|Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference...
|Thu
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|Tue
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Dec 27
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|Dec 26
|Mikey
|2
|China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec...
|Dec 26
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC