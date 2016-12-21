NN Group to Buy Dutch Rival Delta Llo...

NN Group to Buy Dutch Rival Delta Lloyd for $2.6 Billion

NN Group NV agreed to buy Delta Lloyd NV for about 2.5 billion euros after its earlier offer for the Dutch insurer was rejected. NN offered 5.40 euros a share in cash for Amsterdam-based Delta Lloyd, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

