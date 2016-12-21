Mobileye Jumps on Deal With Carmakers for Driverless Data

Mobileye NV, the Jerusalem-based maker of chips and software for driverless cars, jumped the most in six months after announcing a strategic partnership with HERE, the mapping consortium forged by German automakers. Shares of Mobileye rose 9.8 percent to $38.44 in New York, the most since June 30. The stock is still down 9.1 percent this year.

