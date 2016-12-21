MegaFon to Buy Mail.ru Stake for $740 Million From Usmanov

Alisher Usmanov and his partners are set to pocket $740 million from moving a stake in internet company Mail.ru Group Ltd. to MegaFon PJSC, as the Russian billionaire consolidates his technology holdings into the wireless carrier. MegaFon plans to buy 33.4 million shares, equal to an almost 64 percent voting stake in the web company, from Usmanov's USM Holdings, according to a statement Friday.

