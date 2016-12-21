Martin Shkreli Says - Of Course' He'd Raise Drug Price Again

Outspoken former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli said the national outrage over drug pricing was blown out of proportion and heightened by the U.S. presidential election, although he conceded he could have predicted the blowback better. "In terms of regret, maybe not seeing that as acutely would've been a minor regret," Shkreli said during an interview on Bloomberg TV Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.