Legal & General Names Davies to Repla...

Legal & General Names Davies to Replace Gregory as Finance Chief

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Washington Post

Legal & General Group Plc said Jeff Davies, a senior partner at Ernst & Young LLP, will replace Mark Gregory as the U.K. company's chief financial officer after the publication of its 2016 preliminary results. Gregory will step down from Legal & General's board when Davies starts his new job, though he will stay at the company until Aug. 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14) Sat Jugg30 36
Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13) Dec 22 Don J 26
Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ... Dec 21 Frank 2
Bitcoin passes the $800 mark Dec 21 openmind693 1
EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform... Dec 20 openmind693 1
News Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories N... Dec 19 Solarman 1
U.S. charges Platinum Partners founder, others ... Dec 19 openmind693 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC