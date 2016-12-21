Legal & General Names Davies to Replace Gregory as Finance Chief

Legal & General Group Plc said Jeff Davies, a senior partner at Ernst & Young LLP, will replace Mark Gregory as the U.K. company's chief financial officer after the publication of its 2016 preliminary results. Gregory will step down from Legal & General's board when Davies starts his new job, though he will stay at the company until Aug. 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

