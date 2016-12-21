Iran's OPEC Win Lacks Substance Without Deals With Big Oil
Since sanctions on its economy were eased in January, the Persian Gulf producer has doubled exports as prices rallied and won approval from OPEC last month to pump even more while other members cut. The key to continued growth will be attracting foreign investment to the energy industry.
