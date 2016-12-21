Iran Drops A380s in Airbus Plan as Jet Struggles for Deals

Airbus Group SE suffered a blow to its already troubled A380 program when Iran, which had previously suggested it would buy the double-decker planes, said it had dropped the model as part of a wider fleet upgrade. Iran reduced its order with Airbus to 100 planes in a contract that will no longer include A380s, Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air's chief executive officer, said in a press conference in Tehran.

