India's Top Oil Producer Spends $1.2 Billion to Buy Gas Block
India's biggest oil and gas producer will pay as much as $1.2 billion to buy a majority stake in a gas field off the country's east coast, aiming to boost production as the country seeks to cut energy imports. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.'s board approved the purchase of an 80 percent stake in Gujarat State Petroleum Corp.'s deepwater block in the Krishna Godavari basin, it said in a statement on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Dec 22
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Dec 21
|Frank
|2
|Bitcoin passes the $800 mark
|Dec 21
|openmind693
|1
|EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform...
|Dec 20
|openmind693
|1
|Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories N...
|Dec 19
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. charges Platinum Partners founder, others ...
|Dec 19
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC