Hedge Funds Bet the Commodity Revival Will Keep Going in 2017
Commodities had a resurgence in 2016, with the first annual advance since 2010. The gains will continue next year for many of the markets, at least that's what hedge funds are signaling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Fri
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Fri
|TMOGroup
|1
|Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference...
|Dec 29
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|Dec 27
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Dec 27
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|Dec 26
|Mikey
|2
|China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec...
|Dec 26
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC