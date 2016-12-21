Hedge Fund Agonistes: Not Even Donald Trump Can Ease the Pain
Drinks flowed as hedge fund titan Robert Mercer, dressed as Mandrake the Magician, partied with Donald Trump, dressed as, well, Donald Trump. The occasion that early December evening was Mercer's 2016 holiday costume party, an intimate gathering of 250 at his Long Island estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference...
|14 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|Tue
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Dec 27
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|Dec 26
|Mikey
|2
|China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec...
|Dec 26
|Solarman
|1
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|Dec 24
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Dec 22
|Don J
|26
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC