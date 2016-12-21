Globalstar gets FCC approval after backing away from Wi-Fi

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has approved satellite operator Globalstar's plan for a land-based wireless service using its own spectrum. The approval on Friday came just a few weeks after Globalstar made the modified proposal, but the agency had spent years weighing the company's original plan, which would have used part of the unlicensed 2.4GHz band that is mostly devoted to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other popular technologies.

