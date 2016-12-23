FCC Adopts Globalstar Order
Globalstar, Inc. is very pleased to announce that the Federal Communications Commission adopted a Report and Order based on Globalstar's Revised Proposal for terrestrial authority over the Company's 11.5 MHz of licensed 2.4 GHz spectrum. Globalstar expects the Commission to release the order today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
