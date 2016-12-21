Fairfax Wins Central Bank's Approval ...

Fairfax Wins Central Bank's Approval to Take Over Indian Lender

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Value investor Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. won regulatory approval to buy 51 percent of Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd., marking the first time India's central bank is allowing a foreign investor to purchase a majority stake in a domestic lender. Catholic Syrian, based in Thrissur in south India's Kerala state, received notification of the approval Thursday from the Reserve Bank of India, director T.S. Anantharaman said in a phone interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) 18 hr hacker here 40
WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th! 21 hr TMOGroup 1
News Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference... Thu The Real Donald T... 5
Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09) Dec 27 Mscrystal88 4
News Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ... Dec 27 Go Blue Forever 1
News Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer... Dec 26 Mikey 2
News China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec... Dec 26 Solarman 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,216 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC