Fairfax Wins Central Bank's Approval to Take Over Indian Lender
Value investor Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. won regulatory approval to buy 51 percent of Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd., marking the first time India's central bank is allowing a foreign investor to purchase a majority stake in a domestic lender. Catholic Syrian, based in Thrissur in south India's Kerala state, received notification of the approval Thursday from the Reserve Bank of India, director T.S. Anantharaman said in a phone interview.
