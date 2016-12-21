Facebook Accused of Misleading EU in WhatsApp Takeover Probe
Facebook Inc. risks a multimillion-euro fine for allegedly misleading European Union merger watchdogs when it won approval to buy the WhatsApp messaging service in 2014. The EU's antitrust authority said Tuesday it suspects Facebook supplied "incorrect or misleading information" on linking data with WhatsApp as officials investigated the tie-up two years ago.
