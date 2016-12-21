Expat Fee, Subsidy Cuts: What's in Sa...

Expat Fee, Subsidy Cuts: What's in Saudi Fiscal Balance Document

Saudi Arabia followed a historic budget announcement last week with an 84-page document outlining how the Arab world's largest economy plans to balance its budget by 2020. The document includes plans to curtail capital spending, raise new revenue and stimulate the private sector.

