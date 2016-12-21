ECB Says Paschi Needs $9.2 Billion of Capital, More Than Target
The European Central Bank said Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA needs about 8.8 billion euros to bolster its balance sheet, almost twice the amount the Italian lender had sought to raise in a failed capital increase. The calculation is based on the results of a 2016 stress test, the Italian bank said in a statement late Monday, citing two letters from the ECB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|3 hr
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|17 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|Mon
|Mikey
|2
|China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|Dec 24
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Dec 22
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Dec 21
|Frank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC