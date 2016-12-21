Dealmaker Thohir Swoops In on Insurance After Inter Milan Sale

Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir, whose investments have ranged from newspapers to sports teams in the U.S. and Europe, is now betting on life insurance. A group led by Thohir plans to invest 2 trillion rupiah to gain full ownership of Asuransi Jiwa Bumiputera, a new unit of century-old mutual insurer AJB Bumiputera 1912, the insurance firm's statutory manager said Wednesday.

