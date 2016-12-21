Dealmaker Thohir Swoops In on Insuran...

Dealmaker Thohir Swoops In on Insurance After Inter Milan Sale

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir, whose investments have ranged from newspapers to sports teams in the U.S. and Europe, is now betting on life insurance. A group led by Thohir plans to invest 2 trillion rupiah to gain full ownership of Asuransi Jiwa Bumiputera, a new unit of century-old mutual insurer AJB Bumiputera 1912, the insurance firm's statutory manager said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) 21 hr hacker here 40
WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th! Fri TMOGroup 1
News Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference... Thu The Real Donald T... 5
Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09) Dec 27 Mscrystal88 4
News Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ... Dec 27 Go Blue Forever 1
News Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer... Dec 26 Mikey 2
News China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec... Dec 26 Solarman 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC