China's Year of Cat-and-Mouse With Insurance Buyers in Hong Kong
It's a game of cat-and-mouse that has gone on for most of this year, with Beijing showing no signs of winning yet. Each time China tightens up on money flowing out of the country for purchases of Hong Kong insurance, new routes seem to emerge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Wed
|Frank
|2
|Bitcoin passes the $800 mark
|Dec 21
|openmind693
|1
|EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform...
|Dec 20
|openmind693
|1
|Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories N...
|Dec 19
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. charges Platinum Partners founder, others ...
|Dec 19
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC