China Would Outlast U.S. in Trade War, Pine River Letter Says
China would outlast the U.S. in a trade war, which is a "distinct possibility" next year after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a commentator wrote in the $1 billion Pine River China Fund's investor letter. China's government would be better placed than the U.S. to marshal state resources to cushion the impact on exporters, wrote James Wang, a City University of Hong Kong professor who pens a monthly commentary for the fund.
