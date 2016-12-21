China Would Outlast U.S. in Trade War...

China Would Outlast U.S. in Trade War, Pine River Letter Says

44 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

China would outlast the U.S. in a trade war, which is a "distinct possibility" next year after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a commentator wrote in the $1 billion Pine River China Fund's investor letter. China's government would be better placed than the U.S. to marshal state resources to cushion the impact on exporters, wrote James Wang, a City University of Hong Kong professor who pens a monthly commentary for the fund.

Chicago, IL

