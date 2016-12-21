China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Project Costs Fall
China is reducing the amount of money it pays to newly completed solar and wind power generators for their electricity, in order to reflect declines in construction costs, the country's price regulator and economic planner said Monday. The nation will cut tariffs paid to solar farms by as much as 19 percent in 2017 from this year's levels, and by as much as 15 percent for wind mills in 2018 from current prices, according to a statement posted on the National Development and Reform Commission's website.
#1 2 hrs ago
This will be interesting. Would these 19 and 15% cuts just cover the import tariffs other countries are getting to sell the same Chinese products in their countries? Will China undercut wind and solar PV manufacturers around the world to drive down prices to 50 cents per watt? 40 cents maybe even 30 cents a watt? Imagine a 325 watt solar panel costing from $175 to $97.50 per panel.
