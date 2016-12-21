China Slaps GM With $29 Million Fine Amid Growing Tensions
China slapped a $29 million fine on General Motors Co. for antitrust violations, a sign of the growing tensions between the U.S. and the Asian nation The largest U.S. automaker is accused of setting minimum prices on some models in its SAIC General Motors joint venture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Dec 22
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Dec 21
|Frank
|2
|Bitcoin passes the $800 mark
|Dec 21
|openmind693
|1
|EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading inform...
|Dec 20
|openmind693
|1
|Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories N...
|Dec 19
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. charges Platinum Partners founder, others ...
|Dec 19
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC