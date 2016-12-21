China Bank Says Bond Guarantee Forged...

China Bank Says Bond Guarantee Forged as Market Mood Worsens

2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

China Guangfa Bank Co. said Monday that documents and seals for a letter claiming to guarantee bond payments by the lender were forged, in the second such incident in the nation this month, raising concern about transparency in the world's third-biggest bond market.

