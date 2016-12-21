Britney Spears Isn't Dead: Sony Says Twitter Account Compromised

Sony Music Entertainment apologized to Britney Spears and her fans after its Twitter account was hacked and falsely reported the pop star's death, just over two years after a major cyber-attack crippled its parent company's film division. The tweets, which appear to have since been deleted, included "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016," according to USA Today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.