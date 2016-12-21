Britney Spears Isn't Dead: Sony Says Twitter Account Compromised
Sony Music Entertainment apologized to Britney Spears and her fans after its Twitter account was hacked and falsely reported the pop star's death, just over two years after a major cyber-attack crippled its parent company's film division. The tweets, which appear to have since been deleted, included "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016," according to USA Today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|2 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|12 hr
|Mikey
|2
|China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec...
|14 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|Dec 24
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Dec 22
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Dec 21
|Frank
|2
|Bitcoin passes the $800 mark
|Dec 21
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC