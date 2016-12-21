Britain's - Unlawful' Spying Powers Attacked by Top EU Court
The European Union's top court ruled against Britain in its first major judgment of the Brexit era, saying U.K. measures forcing telecommunications companies to keep hold of customer data for a year violate the bloc's laws. Such legislation "exceeds the limits of what is strictly necessary and cannot be considered to be justified within a democratic society," judges at the EU Court of Justice said in their decision Wednesday.
