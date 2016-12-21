Berlin Terror Suspect Reported Killed by Police in Milan

The prime suspect in the Berlin terrorist attack has reportedly been shot and killed in Milan, according to Italian police. A 24-year old Tunisian man, said by German police to be Anis Amri, was reportedly confronted by police in Sesto San Giovanni, a small suburb of the northern Italian city early Friday morning and killed after a brief exchange of gunfire, according to a Reuters report.

