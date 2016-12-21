Barclays to Face Off Against U.S. Ove...

Barclays to Face Off Against U.S. Over - Craptacular' Loans

Friday Read more: The Washington Post

The U.S. Justice Department sued Barclays Plc for fraud over its sale of mortgage bonds after the bank balked at paying the amount the government sought in settlement negotiations. The lawsuit announced on Thursday is rare for big banks, which typically negotiate a settlement with the government rather than risk drawn-out litigation and a possible trial.

Chicago, IL

