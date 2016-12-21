AMP Manager Starts Betting Against Dollar After Right Yen Wager
Nader Naeimi, who made the right bet buying the dollar against the yen before the U.S. election, is selling the greenback against the currencies of Australia, Brazil, Russia and Turkey. "It seems like long dollars is becoming a no brainer," said Naeimi, who has two decades of investment experience and heads a dynamic investment fund at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unlimited Free Business Opportunity Leads and A... (May '09)
|23 hr
|Mscrystal88
|4
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concer...
|Mon
|Mikey
|2
|China to Cut Solar, Wind Power Prices as Projec...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|Regarding Benny Sanchez for ATM SKIMMERS (Jul '14)
|Dec 24
|Jugg30
|36
|Bank Transfer Hacker (Sep '13)
|Dec 22
|Don J
|26
|Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: ...
|Dec 21
|Frank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC