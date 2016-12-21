Alibaba Again Named - Notorious Market' in Blow to Overseas Push
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has again been labeled a haven for knockoffs with an embarrassing return to a U.S. blacklist for fakes just four years after getting its name removed. The U.S. Office of the Trade Representative on Wednesday restored Alibaba's Taobao to its lineup of "Notorious Markets," citing an unacceptably high level of reported counterfeiting and piracy.
