Airbus's A380 Woes Deepen as Jets Delayed for Top Buyer Emirates
Airbus Group SE's struggles with its A380 superjumbo jet are deepening as the planemaker delays deliveries of a dozen aircraft over the next two years to Emirates, the double-decker's biggest customer. To make up for the financial drag from the tardier handovers, Airbus will accelerate cost cuts, according to an e-mailed company statement Tuesday.
