Whyte: Deontay Wilder 'An Embarrassement to Heavyweight Boxing'
The British heavyweight contender called Wilder "an embarrassment to heavyweight boxing" in an interview that was posted on skysports.com Monday. Whyte began calling out Wilder last month, which drew a long, expletive-laden response from the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion through his social media accounts.
