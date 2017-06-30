When The Gates Opened for the Great Flood of Eastern European Boxers
Difficult-to-pronounce Eastern European names that often end in a "v" "y" or "o" now dot the boxing landscape. And there are plenty of imposing nicknames to accompany them like "Zar," "The Eagle," "The Machine," "The Beast," "Russian Hammer," Krusher," and "The Nail."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC